Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Denville, apparently during attempted traffic stop

DENVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire overnight Wednesday, apparently during an attempted traffic stop in New Jersey.

It happened in the early morning hours on Route 53 at Station Road in Denville.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

The people inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The crash happened a bit south of Route 80 caused some traffic delays throughout the morning commute.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Woman and child killed in Hudson River boating accident

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.