Denville, NJ

Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Denville, apparently during attempted traffic stop

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

DENVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire overnight Wednesday, apparently during an attempted traffic stop in New Jersey.

It happened in the early morning hours on Route 53 at Station Road in Denville.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

The people inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The crash happened a bit south of Route 80 caused some traffic delays throughout the morning commute.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

