ANN ARBOR, MI – Electric vehicle battery testing may get a major upgrade after a new method was developed by researchers at the University of Michigan. Testing the longevity of new EV battery designs could become four times faster with a new approach created by U-M engineering scientists. Battery manufacturers could boost the speed with which they simulate and physically test new and better EV batteries as they face the challenges of “range anxiety” and worries about “charging deserts” across rural America.

