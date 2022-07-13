ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

VIDEO: Capital City Pride’s Jason McCarty talks Pride in Mississippi with Robin McGehee

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
July marked the end of Pride month, but in Mississippi, Pride is just getting started. In this episode of MT Speaks, Mississippi Today talks to Jason McCarty, executive director of Capital City Pride, and Robin McGehee, a Mississippi expat who now lives in California. Jason tells the story of how the organization began, and Robin talks about why staying connected to her home state is important.

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

