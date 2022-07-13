VIDEO: Capital City Pride’s Jason McCarty talks Pride in Mississippi with Robin McGehee

July marked the end of Pride month, but in Mississippi, Pride is just getting started. In this episode of MT Speaks, Mississippi Today talks to Jason McCarty, executive director of Capital City Pride, and Robin McGehee, a Mississippi expat who now lives in California. Jason tells the story of how the organization began, and Robin talks about why staying connected to her home state is important.

