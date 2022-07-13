ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns this weekend; here's what you need to know

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns Wednesday for the 61st year in operation, and many are excited for the return of the four-day event after it was canceled the past two years.

The event brings in hundreds of artists from across the nation, with over 200,000 visitors expected to stop by between July 13-16 in Downtown Wyandotte.

This morning, we were joined by Heather Thiede-Champlin, the event organizer for the Wyandotte Street Art Fair.

For those going to the show, there are several places to park for the street fair. They include:

  • Roosevelt High School – 540 Eureka Rd.
  • Chase Bank at Eureka and Third St. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Wyandotte Goodfellows
  • Corner of Oak and First streets from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Roosevelt High School Music Department
  • Biddle Ave. between Pine and Plum streets from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Wyandotte Boat Club Youth Rowing Downriver Program
  • First St. in the area of Superior and Chestnut streets from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent Pallotti Parish
  • Wyandotte Music Boosters Parking Lot #1 by Oak and the river

Shuttles will also run from Roosevelt High School from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and parking is $5

The event map is below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ori8C_0gdyGqWM00

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returned to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace on Saturday. The first and original traveling oddities expo brought in dozens of vendors and artists and hundreds of fans of the weird, unusual, and macabre. There was something for everyone, including taxidermied animals, original art, a live freak show, the Museum of Marvelous Mutations, and a first chance at purchasing tickets to the return of Theatre Bizarre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Fair#Chestnut Street#What You Need#Need To Know#Chase Bank#Pine#Plum#Wyandotte Boat Club#Superior
Detroit News

Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Historic, beloved Loui's Pizza expands hours to five days a week

A key player in the storied history of Detroit-style pizza, Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park has finally expanded its hours after being open on weekends only, post pandemic. "We cannot wait to see you and thank you for your continued support during these recent times," reads a post on social media about the new hours.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

John's Carpet House, Detroit's east-side blues jam, keeps growing

In 2015, the last time Deadline Detroit wrote about John's Carpet House — a weekly, donation-based picnic and blues concert on otherwise vacant land in Detroit's East Poletown neighborhood — organizer "Big Pete" Barrow was struggling to pay fines and meet demands imposed on him by the city of Detroit. Since then, things seem to have reached a peaceable détente — a peace evidenced by the remarkable growth in the size of the beloved event since.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Survey results: The best French fries in Metro Detroit, according to Local 4 viewers

DETROIT – For National French Fries Day, we asked our WDIV Insiders to tell us where the best fries can be found in Metro Detroit -- and the winner couldn’t be clearer. More than 500 WDIV Insiders responded to our survey Tuesday, telling us where their favorite fries are located, and what their favorite style of fries are. While our region is home to a variety of unique restaurants serving up stylized fries, our viewers’ favorites stuck to the basics: fast food.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Look to the sky for a spectacular show this weekend

This weekend there will be thunder in the sky, but it will not be caused by rainfall. There will be daring pilots showcasing their fighter jet skills at the Thunder Over Michigan air show this weekend. It’s a way to raise money for the Yankee Air Museum at Belleville’s Willow...
BELLEVILLE, MI
candgnews.com

Southfield pool closed for rest of 2022

SOUTHFIELD — Residents looking to cool off this summer at the Southfield Sports Arena pool will have to search elsewhere. Southfield announced that the pool will be closed for the rest of the 2022 season due to failing mechanics and filtration systems, as well as “inadequate structural integrity,” making it “no longer safe to operate.”
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MetroTimes

This Southfield Mid-century modern ranch is on sale for $260K

We love a good Mid-century modern home, and this ranch in Southfield is pretty cute. Located at 29270 Candlewood Lane, the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home seems like it'd be a great starter home. With exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, the home offers a slightly refurbished take...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy