Tennessee increases reimbursement rates for state child care program aimed at helping working parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services has been working to expand access to child care that is safe, healthy, and educationally rich to Tennesseans.

Recently, TDHS announced new actions to support child care providers and parents. On July 1, TDHS increased child care payment assistance reimbursement rates by 20% across all categories of care as part of the Child Care Certificate Program.

Also, beginning August 1 through December 31, TDHS will waive co-pay costs for families currently participating in the state’s child care payment assistance programs. Providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate, according to TDHS.

The Child Care Certificate program is for certain parents, one example being those whose income is below the 85th percentile of State Median Income who have children 6 weeks to 5 years old and who work or go to school, or both, for 30 hours or more a week.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child care provider to understand how these changes impact them, as well as any potential cost difference payment responsibility.