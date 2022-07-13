Canova Gang Shuts Out Top Seeded Gamecocks

Photo courtesy of Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Pictured are Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and Bobbie Bohlen of HME Management in Brookings. The Lake Area Improvement Corporation and HME Management of Brookings celebrated the groundbreaking of a new senior living facility planned for Madison on Thursday. The facility will be located on the south Madison bypass, just east of Madison Regional Health System. The expansion of Heritage Senior Living in Madison will include space for approximately 49 residents and family units, with the second phase of the project adding around twenty townhomes to the site.
