Canova, SD

Canova Gang Shuts Out Top Seeded Gamecocks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night in their makeup game from last week, the Canova Gang grabbed the lead over the Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks early and did not let go, shutting the Gamecocks out 7-0. The Gang...

amazingmadison.com

Gamecocks Claim First Place in Win Over Alpacas

In a battle for first place, the Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks got the early lead against the Lennox Alpacas and didn’t let go, winning 8-2. The Gamecocks scored three runs in the first-inning before going quiet. The Alpacas got their first run of the game in the top of the fourth, bringing them within striking distance of the Gamecocks.
HUMBOLDT, SD
amazingmadison.com

Cardinals Score Eight Runs in the Fifth in Shutout Against Broncos

In their last game at Flynn Field this season, the Madison Broncos were shut out against the Flandreau Cardinals after five-innings. The Broncos kept it close with the Cardinals after two-innings, with the Cardinals getting their first run in the top of the second. However, from the third-inning on it the runs became easy to get for the Cardinals.
FLANDREAU, SD
amazingmadison.com

Extension Announced With DSU for the NAIA Championships

Earlier this week, The NAIA announced that it has come to terms with Dakota State University to extend its contract as the host of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship through the 2024 season. DSU just completed its third year, out of the last four, as host of...
BROOKINGS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Groundbreaking for new Senior Living facility held in Madison

Photo courtesy of Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Pictured are Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and Bobbie Bohlen of HME Management in Brookings. The Lake Area Improvement Corporation and HME Management of Brookings celebrated the groundbreaking of a new senior living facility planned for Madison on Thursday. The facility will be located on the south Madison bypass, just east of Madison Regional Health System. The expansion of Heritage Senior Living in Madison will include space for approximately 49 residents and family units, with the second phase of the project adding around twenty townhomes to the site.
MADISON, SD
