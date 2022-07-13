Freedom Street Social food hall opens in Arvada

A hip new food hall has arrived in Arvada, offering a mix of local and national restaurants, plus a place for chefs to test creative concepts.

Details: Freedom Street Social , opening Wednesday at 15177 Candelas Pkwy., houses eight vendors, including Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, Sushi Kuro and Osito — a fast-casual version of chef Juan Padro's popular Mister Oso restaurant.

The 12,000-square-foot space will also boast a full bar program run by the beverage directors for Cherry Creek's Forget Me Not and the Culinary Creative Group.

The food hall's bar menu offers more than a dozen Colorado craft beers, along with cocktails and an extensive wine list.

What they're saying: "We are taking a really thoughtful approach and see the space as a community bar, a gathering spot for friends and family," Nicole Lebedevitch, Forget Me Not's beverage director, said in a statement.

The big picture: Freedom Street Social is one of a handful of food halls to pop up across the Denver area in recent years — including Grange Hall , which opened in September 2021 in Greenwood Village.

Of note: Food halls are also gaining popularity beyond the metro.