Poolville, TX

Lady Pirates fall to Poolville

jacksboronewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Perrin’s varsity volleyball team opened a four-week summer volleyball league at home Thursday night with a match vs. Poolville. The Lady Pirates, which had just seven players, gave a good battle to the visiting Class 2A Lady Monarchs but suffered a 19- 25, 25-14, 10-15 setback. In game one, Landry Anderson...

www.jacksboronewspapers.com

KXAN

Big 12 changes coming after one last season with 10 schools

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — On the surface at Big 12 football media days, nothing really appeared much different. The 10 mannequins lining the main stage donned the uniforms of the same schools that have made up the conference for a decade. As the annual two-day kickoff event wound up Thursday, workers began to dismantle the […]
ARLINGTON, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

JHS FCCLA wins three national titles

Three groups of Jacksboro FCCLA students won national titles at the competition held last month at the Convention Center in San Diego, Calif. The Chapter In Review Display Level 2 trio of Rayann Conner, Allie Robinson and Emily Rodgers took first place, as did the CIR Portfolio Level 2 team of Chrystyn Arnold, Michelle Barron and Brailyn Tullous. Also taking top honors nationally were Chapter In Review Display Level 3 team of Lilli Gonzales, Jenna Herd and Savannah Thompson.
JACKSBORO, TX
jacksboronewspapers.com

Brenda Kaye Reynolds

Brenda Kaye Reynolds, 70, of Jacksboro, died Saturday, June 25, at Harris Methodist Hospital. Brenda was born May 12, 1952 in Jacksboro, the daughter of Carl D. and Virginia (Cole) Roper. She married John Reynolds in Springfield, MO. She was a loving mother and grammy, who enjoyed taking care of...
JACKSBORO, TX
franchising.com

Twin Peaks Crowns Amanda Medrano as Miss Twin Peaks 2022

Nelly puts on a show at Texas Live! as Miss I-10 & Kirkwood takes first place. July 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Twin Peaks Restaurant held its annual Miss Twin Peaks International Contest at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas where Amanda Medrano from Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood, located at 11335 Katy Freeway in Houston, was crowned the 2022 winner!
ARLINGTON, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Perrin, TX
City
Poolville, TX
City
Saint Jo, TX
City
Bluff Dale, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AC efficiency and your garden hose

The other day I was in front of a customer’s home in Flower Mound. I looked up and it appeared to be snowing. It was cottonwood trees raining down their little cotton seeds. As an AC guy my first thought is, they are getting sucked right into every AC unit in this neighborhood, forming a thin blanket on the outdoor unit and dramatically reducing the unit’s ability to cool the home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northwestern Hill County in central Texas Western Ellis County in north central Texas Southwestern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midlothian, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 4 and 43. Interstate 35E between mile markers 374 and 383, and between mile markers 400 and 402. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Person
Aaliyah Brown
jacksboronewspapers.com

Mathis joins AAA group

Trey Mathis, of Jacksboro, is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports CEO Mark McCully. The AAA, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus. The...
JACKSBORO, TX
travelexperta.com

5‌ Best Colleges and Universities in Texas for this 2022

To help the next university students with which career to study and in which university to do it, we as a website, rapidessay leave you a top 5 of the best universities to study in the state of Texas. Texas is one of the largest states in the country, and the city of Houston has the largest population and is home to many of the best universities in all of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Top 50 Barbecue Joint to Open a New Fort Worth Restaurant — Hurtado Barbecue Embraces Hot, Happening Cowtown

Pitmaster Brandon Hurtado is opening a third Hurtado Barbecue in Fort Worth. Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue has been on a roll ever since the trailblazing barbecue food truck first put down permanent roots in downtown Arlington at 205 E. Front Street in 2020. Name recognition quickly spread and regulars came calling in search of Brandon Hurtado’s unique Mexican spin on Texas barbecue.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Texas’ Panther City BBQ Tries to Break a Guinness Book World Record — Inside the Attempt at 41 Straight-Plus Hours of Grilling

The former Republic Street Bar is now an airconditioned extension of Panther City BBQ. Photo by Courtney Dabney. A Guinness Book world record could soon be shattered by two Fort Worth barbecue stars ― Panther City BBQ pit masters Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales. While hitting their target of 42 hours of continuous grilling might not sound that difficult, remember they are taking on this challenge in the sweltering heat of the Texas summer. Which regularly means triple digit temperatures.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Texas Drought Force Ranchers To Sell Cattle By The Thousands

The multiple 100-degree days North Texas is facing are not just putting a strain on our power grid, but also on the state’s cattle industry. The high temperatures are evaporating stock tanks and combined with the drought, there isn’t enough grass to feed the animals. Last week, USDA...
jacksboronewspapers.com

Clarification

Jacksboro city officials will be paying for a skid steer if the money can be found in the budget, not with tornado donations. A story in the Wednesday, July 6 edition had City Manager Mike Smith discussed how to pay for the equipment, which would run between $60,000- $63,000. Smith...
JACKSBORO, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
jacksboronewspapers.com

History camp Aug. 2-3

The Jack County Museum is pleased to offer “History Happens 2022,” a mini-summer camp for students who are 6 – 12 years of age. There is no charge to attend the camp, but preregistration is required. Lunch will be provided both days, and all campers will also receive T-shirts. The camp will take place at the Jack County Museum at 241 W. Belknap on Tuesday, August 2nd and at Fort Richardson State Park on Wednesday, August 3rd.
JACK COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weigh in on TxDOT's 10-year $85B highway plan

The public is invited to comment on a 10-year $85.1 billion highway plan for Texas that includes major projects in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Waco and Lubbock. The Unified Transportation Plan, or UTP, is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission every August. The current...
TEXAS STATE

