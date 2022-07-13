ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Thousands without power as storm hits Inland Northwest

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINLAND NORTHWEST – Late Tuesday night, a storm hit the Inland Northwest,...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 5

 

KXLY

Thunderstorms could wake us up again tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — After processing the new forecast data from Sunday, we are confident that thunderstorms will be rolling across the Inland Northwest late tonight into the early hours of Monday morning. Storms are getting fired up with lightning and thunder now that the sun has set. The most...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

14-year-old boy from Spokane drowns in river near Corbin Park

POST FALLS, Idaho – A 14-year-old boy from Spokane died from drowning Saturday night, according to a release from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). On July 16 around 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel was sent to Corbin Park near Post Falls after reports of a possible drowning came in. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) was joined by deputies from KCSO patrol, marine section, and the dive rescue team to handle the call.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man in critical condition after rescue from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department (SFD) conducted a water rescue after a group of people were reported to be screaming for help in the Spokane River off of north Greene Rd. near Spokane Community College Sunday afternoon. The shouting alerted passersby, and SFD was able to respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 95

BONNERS FERRY, ID. — A 28-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene died in a crash on Highway 95 just south of Bonners Ferry Saturday night. A 30-year-old woman was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when the man, driving southbound in a 2004 white Toyota Highlander, crossed the double yellow center line and crashed with the Silverado head-on. The woman was taken to the hospital.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Upset neighbors battle city and county on traffic measures

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eastbound I-90 closed at Sprague with heavy police presence

SPOKANE, Wash. – The eastbound I-90 offramp at Sprague is closed while officers investigate an ongoing incident. There is a heavy law enforcement presence there. Washington State Patrol reports it will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time and asks drivers to stay away from the area. KHQ...
SPRAGUE, WA
Nationwide Report

Authorities respond to a three-vehicle wreck in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Spokane. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Division Street at Mission Street. The early reports showed that one car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man dies in Bonner County golf cart crash

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Four people are injured and a fifth dead after a golf cart crashed on West Lakeshore Rd. in Bonner County Friday night. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), at around 9 p.m., five adults were riding a golf cart southbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it rolling. The driver and three passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

City installing overhead detection systems on Sherman Avenue

COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

