Thousands without power as storm hits Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - The possibility for showers and thunderstorms is rolling in early Monday morning mostly in Northern Idaho, with a dry and hot week following for the Inland Northwest. Clear skies stuck around for our Sunday across the state and here at home in Spokane, with highs reaching around...
SPOKANE, Wash. — After processing the new forecast data from Sunday, we are confident that thunderstorms will be rolling across the Inland Northwest late tonight into the early hours of Monday morning. Storms are getting fired up with lightning and thunder now that the sun has set. The most...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday is starting out with some thunderstorms, but they shouldn’t last too long. The best way to stay up to date on the latest forecast is by downloading the 4 News Now Weather App. Our app will tell you when lightning has been detected within...
SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, Wash.— Crews responded to a water rescue call near Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park. The reported water rescue took place at 4601 N. Aubrey L White PKWY off North Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive. The two swimmers were able to swim to shore...
CATALDO, Idaho — A wildfire burning on Latour Creek Rd near Cataldo was likely sparked by lightning. First responders have not determined an official cause, but they predict the overnight storm is responsible. The fire is burning on the hillside behind the Cataldo Mission. It is visible from the...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Hatch Road Bridge is officially back in business, more than two weeks ahead of the rescheduled July 31 reopening!. This route connects US 195 with major arterials in south Spokane. The City of Spokane highlighted the two main features of this project:. Long-term durability and...
POST FALLS, Idaho – A 14-year-old boy from Spokane died from drowning Saturday night, according to a release from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). On July 16 around 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel was sent to Corbin Park near Post Falls after reports of a possible drowning came in. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) was joined by deputies from KCSO patrol, marine section, and the dive rescue team to handle the call.
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department (SFD) conducted a water rescue after a group of people were reported to be screaming for help in the Spokane River off of north Greene Rd. near Spokane Community College Sunday afternoon. The shouting alerted passersby, and SFD was able to respond to...
BONNERS FERRY, ID. — A 28-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene died in a crash on Highway 95 just south of Bonners Ferry Saturday night. A 30-year-old woman was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when the man, driving southbound in a 2004 white Toyota Highlander, crossed the double yellow center line and crashed with the Silverado head-on. The woman was taken to the hospital.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A neighborhood in Spokane Valley is battling the city and county on traffic calming measures after 3 new home development projects increased traffic in the area. Coleman Road used to end right at the county line. But as the county extended the road to build...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The eastbound I-90 offramp at Sprague is closed while officers investigate an ongoing incident. There is a heavy law enforcement presence there. Washington State Patrol reports it will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time and asks drivers to stay away from the area. KHQ...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Kids of Spokane out enjoying the sun today might be in for a treat—if they’re practicing safe bike riding, that is!. Today is National Ice Cream Day, and it’s perfect weather to enjoy it. If you’re 16 or younger and looking for a free sweet treat, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) might have you covered.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are responding to a brush fire on I-90 Eastbound near Maple and Walnut. WSDOT East says to drive with caution in the area and avoid the area if possible. Smoke has been cleared on the road. Fire Crews are still on the scene. COPYRIGHT 2022...
On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Spokane. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Division Street at Mission Street. The early reports showed that one car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Four people are injured and a fifth dead after a golf cart crashed on West Lakeshore Rd. in Bonner County Friday night. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), at around 9 p.m., five adults were riding a golf cart southbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it rolling. The driver and three passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
SPOKANE, Wash.- Have you driven by the homes that are on blocks near the intersection of Francis Avenue and North Ash Street?. We drove by today and wondered what was going on, so we made some calls and found the answer. A Spokane man owns four homes on Ash Street...
COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
Comments / 5