Richmond, VA

Partly sunny hot and humid today, an isolated storm

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be partly cloudy and hot with just an isolated storm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This summer pattern will continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with scattered storms possible each day.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

WTVR CBS 6

