The Jack County Museum is pleased to offer “History Happens 2022,” a mini-summer camp for students who are 6 – 12 years of age. There is no charge to attend the camp, but preregistration is required. Lunch will be provided both days, and all campers will also receive T-shirts. The camp will take place at the Jack County Museum at 241 W. Belknap on Tuesday, August 2nd and at Fort Richardson State Park on Wednesday, August 3rd.

JACK COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO