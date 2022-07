Members of the Long Term Tornado Recovery Committee accepted checks from a pair of groups during its July 7 meeting. A recent concert at Possum Kingdom Lake brought in $4,018 which was presented by Holly McCool. That was followed by the Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce officials presenting a check for $13,224.74 as proceeds from the “Famous for Serving” event where law enforcement officers served the public for tips which were then donated to the LTRC.

