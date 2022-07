16 dead, dozens missing and thousands rescued from flooding in Kashmir. Rain may continue to cause trouble through the weekend. Emergency workers in the Kashmir region rescued thousands from flooding as the monsoon dumped heavy rainfall on Hindu pilgrims for over two days. Tens of thousands of devotees were in the region for an annual religious pilgrimage called Amarnath Yatra, a multi-day journey to an icy Himalayan cave temple. At least 16 people have died and at least 60 were injured. Dozens are still missing.

