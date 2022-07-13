Best fried chicken? To the bone, says this NOLA chef

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you like home cooking, then you’ll love what’s on the menu at Ma Momma’s House .

That’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with award-winning chef Nicole Mackie.

Nicole Mackie is at home on the range.

Even though her range is really a waffle iron.

Nicole is well seasoned.

And she’s one of Louisiana’s top chefs.

She runs a restaurant recognized by Power Plates .

That’s the program that celebrates women who sizzle in the state’s food business.

When Chef Nicole whips up her pralines and cream waffles with fried wings, $1 from every plate goes to Power Plates to help hospitality workers going through tough times.

The deal is good for the whole month of July.

It’s soul food.

Served from the heart and soul of Southeast Louisiana.

