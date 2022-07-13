ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

July 13, 2022

theriver953.com
 4 days ago

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, SVEC is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore about 660 outages, at about a dozen...

theriver953.com

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Spotted Lanternfly Update and Quarantine Details

The conversation for Extension Office Friday on The Valley Today with Janet Michael welcomed back Extension Agents Mark Sutphin & Joanne Royaltey from the Frederick County Extension Office. Mark & Joanne work out of the VCE-Frederick County office but also serve Clarke, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Today was an update on the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) invasion and discussion about the expanded quarantine area. Mark & Joanne explained why the quarantine is in place and was expanded plus they said that reporting SLF on your property is no longer necessary. Joanne gave some do’s and don’ts for “disposing” of the pest and examples for getting kids involved. Click here to listen to the conversation.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Craft Show and Community Day at Jim Barnett Park

Tomorrow from 9 am to 5 pm, a craft show and community day will be held at Jim Barnett Park. The event is hosted by the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope and features a kickball tournament and a king of the kick competition for the longest kick with guest judges from Shenandoah University’s football team.
SHENANDOAH, VA
theriver953.com

Applications Open for Startup Shenandoah Valley Cohort 5

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) announced that the organization is accepting applications for the fifth cohort. of Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V): the region’s 8-week accelerator program for scalable businesses. Business owners. looking to grow and expand their market in traded sectors are encouraged to apply. Companies selected for S2V...
SHENANDOAH, VA
theriver953.com

SVEC Operation Round Up Grant Recipients

SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee has selected a dozen community organizations as the latest group of grant recipients. The total amount to be distributed in July is $12,000. Operation Round Up is SVEC’s charitable program that features a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their bills to the nearest dollar each month.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
Frederick County, VA
Government
Shenandoah County, VA
Business
County
Shenandoah County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Shenandoah County, VA
Government
theriver953.com

VBL All Star Game in Front Royal

The Valley Baseball League All Star Game will be held on Sunday at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal. The All Star Game festivities had previously been held at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg. The town will welcome fans from around the area and college baseball players from around the...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy