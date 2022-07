As with every other business cost, the minimum wages are adjusting up in 2022. Across the nation, 30 states and 46 localities have adopted a minimum higher than the federal wage. Of these, 18 states and D.C. have indexed their wage for inflation and automatically adjust each year. California is one of them, with a provision in the state’s minimum wage law for when inflation reaches above 7%. Many cities and Los Angeles County, have created additional ordinances to increase the minimum wage.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO