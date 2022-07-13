Chicago White Sox win the second game to split the doubleheader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the rest of major league pitchers are likely to be looking over their shoulders next season: at a pitch clock. Clocks have cut the length of minor league games by about a half-hour this year, and baseball officials appear certain to promote the timers to the majors. “I think it needs it, obviously. And I think it’s coming regardless of opposition of the players. It’s kind of our fault,” the Yankees’ Cole said ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “We’ve known it’s been an issue and its importance and we don’t seem to clean it up.” Major League Baseball also is considering shift limits, larger bases, restrictions on pickoff attempts and — perhaps in 2024 — limited use of robot umpires to call balls and strikes. The new collective bargaining agreement includes an 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire, and it is empowered to make changes by majority vote with 45 days notice.

MLB ・ 28 MINUTES AGO