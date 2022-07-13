ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox win the second game to split the doubleheader

By Bryan Dietzler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that the Chicago White Sox have had their struggles. Fans are upset, commentators are upset, and the players are feeling the pressure. The White Sox didn’t help their case that much in the first game of Tuesday’s double header as they played sluggishly. However, in the second game,...

FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
FanSided

Guardians draft grade: Cleveland takes ‘best hitter in entire draft’

The Cleveland Guardians selected who MLB Network called “the best hitter in the entire draft” with the 16th overall pick. The 2022 MLB Draft began on July 17, the night before the Home Run Derby and two nights prior to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The class was headlined by Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the sons of former MLB stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones. Then, there was the shocking selection by the Texas Rangers, who took Kumar Rocker with the third-overall pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Andruw Jones’ son gets drafted: Best memes and tweets from old millennials

Druw Jones, son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, was selected second-overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2022 MLB Draft, and everyone feels old. The 2022 MLB Draft was the headliner for July 17, 2022 on All-Star weekend. As is the case every year, fans wonder where the top prospects in the class end up. Sure enough, there was plenty of excitement to start the draft.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

White Sox draft pitcher who compares to Randy Johnson in more ways than 1

The Chicago White Sox used their first-round pick on Oswego East high school (Ill.) pitcher Noah Schultz, who compares to Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. The 2022 MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday, July 17 as part of All-Star weekend. The Chicago White Sox enter the break with a 46-46 record and 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot. They have to feel even better following the first-round of the draft.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Braves: 3 former fan favorites available at the trade deadline

These former Atlanta Braves fan favorites should be very much available at this year’s trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves remained mostly intact from the 2021 season into this current campaign with a couple of notable changes. They had several major free agents hit the open market. The most notable was Freddie Freeman.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB's future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the rest of major league pitchers are likely to be looking over their shoulders next season: at a pitch clock. Clocks have cut the length of minor league games by about a half-hour this year, and baseball officials appear certain to promote the timers to the majors. “I think it needs it, obviously. And I think it’s coming regardless of opposition of the players. It’s kind of our fault,” the Yankees’ Cole said ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “We’ve known it’s been an issue and its importance and we don’t seem to clean it up.” Major League Baseball also is considering shift limits, larger bases, restrictions on pickoff attempts and — perhaps in 2024 — limited use of robot umpires to call balls and strikes. The new collective bargaining agreement includes an 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire, and it is empowered to make changes by majority vote with 45 days notice.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
