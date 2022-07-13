28 years of freedom on the wall

Every third Saturday of the month the South Shore Nature Sanctuary (7059 S. South Shore) welcomes volunteers to help preserve the area’s ecosystems. Past volunteer days have included everything from collecting and planting native seeds to performing nest checks on baby purple martins, a species in decline because the birds have learned to nest in manmade bird structures that aren’t being maintained by younger generations. See what weird things you can learn there about the land we live on? Volunteering runs from 10 AM-noon, and you should bring water and weather-appropriate clothing. Gloves and tools will be provided. Meet at the entrance of the sanctuary, which is located behind the South Shore Cultural Center (follow signage). (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO