28 years of freedom on the wall

One of the area’s most underrated art treasures is the Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. Second, Michigan City, Indiana), which is free and open to the public six days a week (closed Tuesdays). On view now is “moniquemeloche presents,” a showcase of artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in West Town, which focuses on emerging talent from the international modern art world. The exhibition functions like a survey of the current art landscape with an emphasis on the social practice approach championed by Chicagoans like Theaster Gates. It includes works from Sanford Biggers, Rashid Johnson, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, and more, and it’s on view through October 21. Check Lubeznik’s website to plan your visit. Open hours today are 10 AM-5 PM. (MC)
