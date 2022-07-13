ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 years of freedom on the wall

By Kerry Cardoza
Cover picture for the articleWhat do Cesar Chavez, Ayn Rand, and Harold Washington have in common? They are among the 69 people featured in Adam Brooks’s public art project Freedom Wall, which has been installed on the building at 325 W. Huron since 1994. The text-based installation, which is viewable from the Brown Line’s Chicago...

CHICAGO READER

Agenda: Mon 7/18/22

One of the area’s most underrated art treasures is the Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. Second, Michigan City, Indiana), which is free and open to the public six days a week (closed Tuesdays). On view now is “moniquemeloche presents,” a showcase of artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in West Town, which focuses on emerging talent from the international modern art world. The exhibition functions like a survey of the current art landscape with an emphasis on the social practice approach championed by Chicagoans like Theaster Gates. It includes works from Sanford Biggers, Rashid Johnson, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, and more, and it’s on view through October 21. Check Lubeznik’s website to plan your visit. Open hours today are 10 AM-5 PM. (MC)
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Agenda: Sat 7/16/22 and Sun 7/17/22

Every third Saturday of the month the South Shore Nature Sanctuary (7059 S. South Shore) welcomes volunteers to help preserve the area’s ecosystems. Past volunteer days have included everything from collecting and planting native seeds to performing nest checks on baby purple martins, a species in decline because the birds have learned to nest in manmade bird structures that aren’t being maintained by younger generations. See what weird things you can learn there about the land we live on? Volunteering runs from 10 AM-noon, and you should bring water and weather-appropriate clothing. Gloves and tools will be provided. Meet at the entrance of the sanctuary, which is located behind the South Shore Cultural Center (follow signage). (MC)
CHICAGO, IL

