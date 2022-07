Los Angeles County has moved into the “high” tier for COVID-19-related hospitalizations, creeping the county ever closer to the return of indoor mask mandates. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, said in a press briefing on Thursday that as case rates, daily positivity rates and deaths rates continue to accelerate, Public Health anticipates the county will most likely stay in the “high” tier for two consecutive weeks — which is the threshold that would trigger a mask mandate.

