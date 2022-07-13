ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

NCIS Season 19 DVD release date confirmed

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is almost time to add NCIS Season 19 to your DVD and Blu-ray collection. The NCIS Season 19 DVD release date is confirmed. As we get ready for NCIS Season 20, we want to rewatch all episodes of the previous season. That’s easy with Paramount+, but what if you don’t...

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Magnum PI Season 5 is not coming to NBC in 2022

We are certainly ready to see what’s next for Magnum and Higgins now that Magnum PI Season 5 is happening. There’s a bit of a wait for new episodes. There was some great news at the end of June. After being cancelled by CBS, Magnum PI found a new home. NBC has ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, and there is the option for more in the future should the series perform well on the network.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Fruits Basket: Prelude review – heartrending anime series gets the ending no one deserves

A coda to a hugely popular manga and anime series, Fruits Basket: Prelude steps away from the supernatural elements of its preceding iterations while aiming to retain their emotional lyricism. The first half-hour of this “prelude” functions as a recap of the series; this lengthy prologue revisits how Tohru Honda, a sensitive orphaned girl, falls in love with Kyo, a teenage boy who is cursed to transform into a cat when touched by a member of the opposite sex. These events, absorbing enough when told over the course of the series, are a bit of a slog when conjured up in this clipped format. Simply checking off the high points of their relationship is going to be confusing for newcomers and all too familiar for ardent fans.
COMICS
FanSided

FanSided

267K+
Followers
506K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy