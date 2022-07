The 4th July sale is well and truly here, and as far as we're concerned, we've found the best TV deal out there – this 48-inch LG OLED C1 Series, down from $1,499.99 to $796.99 (opens in new tab). Once you've headed over to the Amazon page, you can also see the savings to be had on the different sizes (but this is the best deal by far).

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO