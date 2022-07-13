ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Indonesia to Start Chicken Exports to Singapore Amid Shortage

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia will start exporting chicken to Singapore this week, its agriculture ministry said, with the aim to plug an ongoing shortage in the city-state following a ban on exports from key supplier, Malaysia. The first shipment of 50 tonnes of frozen chicken, valued at 2 billion...

TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday. Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

China trade surplus surges to record as exports accelerate

BEIJING (AP) — China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth picked up after anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai were lifted and shippers moved a backlog of cargo. Exports rose 17.9% over a year ago to $331.2 billion, up from May’s 16.9% growth, customs data showed Wednesday. In a sign of Chinese economic weakness, imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion, pushing up the trade surplus by 90% from a year ago. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 56% over a year ago as Beijing took advantage of price cuts offered by the Kremlin after Washington and Europe suspended most of their own purchases to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. China’s trade already was depressed by weak global demand before Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other cities shut down starting in late March. Cargo handling is back to normal, but economists warn the shock will be felt abroad for months.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese issues a dark warning that Australia 'dropped the ball' on the Solomon Islands - as he takes aim at Chinese state media over Penny Wong comments

Anthony Albanese has warned Australia 'dropped the ball' by failing to stop the Solomon Islands from signing a security agreement with China. The prime minister described the deal, which could lead to Beijing building a military base just 2,000km from Australia, as a 'stuff up' by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
CHINA
International Business Times

Abe's Body Returns To His Tokyo Home As Japan Mourns Slain Ex-PM

A motorcade carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at his home in the Japanese capital on Saturday, as police in the western city of Nara where he was assassinated said there had been security flaws. Mourners gathered at his residence and at the scene of Friday's...
INDIA
ABC News

Fleeing Sri Lankan president believed to land in Singapore

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- A flight believed to be carrying fleeing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday. The arrivals board at the airport showed the plane had arrived. Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the Maldives early Wednesday aboard an air force plane amid mass protests...
INDIA
TechCrunch

Despite an ‘unprecedented correction’, Atomico’s newest partner wants to help European founders thrive

To cap off this frenzy, Atomico today announced that former Balderton Principal Laura Connell has joined as its latest partner to work on Atomico’s growth-stage investments. The appointment comes a little more than two years after Atomico closed its fifth fund at $820 million, and with a reported two new funds in the works totalling more than $1.3 billion, it’s clear that the company is preparing to scale despite a broader economic downturn.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

G20 Finance Chair Warns on Risks to Poor Countries if No Consensus

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday failure by G20 finance chiefs meeting in Bali to reach consensus could be catastrophic for low-income countries amid soaring food and energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. In her opening remarks to the meeting,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

EU, Southeast Asia To Hold First Full Summit Amid Security Fears

EU and Southeast Asian nations will hold their first full summit in December, a sign that the two blocs are looking for closer ties amid concerns over security threats from China and Russia, officials told Reuters. The summit, to be held in Brussels on Dec. 14 but yet to be...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Taiwan Vice President Makes Rare Japan Visit to Pay Respects to Abe

TOKYO/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Vice President William Lai became Taiwan's most senior official to visit Japan in five decades as he made a private trip to Tokyo to pay his respects on Monday following the recent killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a gunman. A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said...
POLITICS

