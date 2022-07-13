ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Kids find alligator roaming Wis. neighborhood

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden lays a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him...

www.waff.com

Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Daily Beast

Billionaire Is One of Thousands to Donate to Toddler Orphaned in Parade Massacre

In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting in America, tens of thousands of people have donated to eleven online fundraisers set up to help victims and their families. On Monday, a gunman perched on a rooftop fatally shot seven people attending a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, wounding dozens more. Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, now stands charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder over the senseless rampage.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
natureworldnews.com

7-Year-Old Boy Spent Four Days in ICU After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake

Florida boy, 7, is currently recovering after getting bitten by a venomous snake in Clay County. Despite several antivenom treatments, the boy is still experiencing a lot of pain and cannot walk after having his bitten leg swollen. According to Newsweek, the 7-year-old boy, Elijah Bustamante, almost died after the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Fox News

Florida shark attack leaves teen with 'serious injuries'

A teenage girl is expected to lose her leg after sustaining "serious injuries" in a shark attack Thursday at a Florida beach. Addison had been "scalloping near Grassy Island" in 5-foot waters when an undetermined type of shark bit her right thigh, according to a Facebook post by her father, Shane Bethea. Addison reportedly tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it" but it would not release. The shark was described as being about nine feet long.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party, severely damaging the property.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms.In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.Click here to read our free newsletter
NBC News

Nearly 200 people break into $8 million Florida home for party, post videos on Snapchat and Instagram

Authorities are searching for the individuals who broke into a $8 million Florida home, threw a massive party and posted videos of the mayhem on social media. About 200 people attended the party at the property in the small, affluent community of Watercolor on Friday evening as the owners were out of town, Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia told NBC News.
PANAMA CITY, FL

