Kids find alligator roaming Wis. neighborhood

A teenage girl is expected to lose her leg after sustaining "serious injuries" in a shark attack Thursday at a Florida beach. Addison had been "scalloping near Grassy Island" in 5-foot waters when an undetermined type of shark bit her right thigh, according to a Facebook post by her father, Shane Bethea. Addison reportedly tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it" but it would not release. The shark was described as being about nine feet long.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO