Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield's Valley Plaza Mall has the last of your childhood faves

By Andrew Pridgen
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a sea of red ink, corporate closures and empty storefronts, this Central California mall is...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield ranked seventh most dangerous metropolitan area nationwide for pedestrians

Bakersfield did it again. Nonprofit Smart Growth America, which released a report analyzing pedestrian fatalities nationwide, ranked the city within the top-10 most dangerous cities for pedestrians for the second year in a row. Bakersfield came in as the seventh most dangerous metropolitan area, with 152 pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2020, in a report titled “Dangerous by Design.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Urner’s opens new showroom in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Urner’s is opening their new Appliance and Furniture showroom in the Studio Movie Grill Shopping Center, according to a news release from the business. The business said, the showroom is set to open to the public on Friday. Vice President for Urner’s Appliances Cameron...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

State agency revokes liquor license of East Bakersfield sports bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it revoked the liquor license indefinitely for Grandma’s Sports Bar and Grill, aka Catrina's, in East Bakersfield. An investigation was opened after ABC said they received complaints and found that the business was operating "a disorderly...
KGET

Brush fire burning north of bluffs in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning near a riverbed in an area north of Panorama Park. Firefighters were called to an area south of China Grade Loop and east of Junction Road just after 3 p.m. The cause of the fire was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Expect triple-digit temps in Kern through the week

Kern County’s heat wave continues, as Bakersfield residents can expect triple-digit heat until next weekend. Temperatures around the county will drop slightly over the next several days. Meantime the mountains and Kern River Valley will see cloudy conditions Monday with a 20% chance of afternoon showers. No other precipitation is expected next week. Heat advisories […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield making plans for next quarter-century

Residents who are planning to stick around for a while might want to pay attention to a plan the city of Bakersfield is trying to put together. There’s a fundamental question the city is looking to answer with Bakersfield 2045 RISE, the name given to the process behind its general plan: What is the city’s vision for the next 25 or so years?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire damages Clover Mountain Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a home in southwest Bakersfield, and investigators are looking into what may have caused it. Firefighters were called to the home on Clover Mountain Street near Shadow Stone Street at around 7:45 p.m. for a fire to a home. The fire appeared […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mega Millions ticket matching 5 numbers sold in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One ticket matching five numbers for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Bakersfield, according to the California lottery. The numbers for Friday’s $480 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega number 15. No tickets matching all six numbers were sold according to the Mega […]
KGET

Excessive heat warning in effect throughout Kern County

Kern County’s heat wave continues, as many areas in the region leap well over triple digits. Bakersfield could reach as high as 108 degrees Sunday, and stay in triple digits until Thursday. Double digit temperatures are expected to arrive by next weekend. Heat advisories are in place around the county until Monday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fire destroys East Bakersfield apartment building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters gained control of a large fire to an apartment building Saturday evening in East Bakersfield. Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pacific Street and West Drive at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a fire to a building. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles coming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Bakersfield bar loses liquor license following investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield bar La Catrina had its liquor license "indefinitely" suspended by Alcohol Beverage Control following investigations by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The bar is located at 1901 Flower Street. According to a statement from the KCSO, the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the...
Bakersfield Californian

Pending strike sign of hospitals' staffing woes

Bakersfield mother-baby nurse Daian Smith had three days off in a row recently, and she said not one passed without a call from Kern Medical asking her to come in to work. It's gotten to the point that her union, SEIU Local 521, has scheduled a three-day strike July 26-28 over what it says are wage disparities contributing to Kern Medical's trouble retaining staff.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Early morning garage fire in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A detached garage caught fire in East Bakersfield Friday morning. Just before 3 a.m. the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Flower Street just west of Tulare Street on Friday, according to BFD. Officials said, there were no injuries and no one...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FireRescue1

Calif. FD loses 2 firefighters in 1 week

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Kern County Fire Department captain died on duty Thursday following the death Monday of a firefighter who was critically injured on his way to work, the department announced. Capt. Brian Falk, 47, who was a 20-year veteran of the department, died at the age...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Animal style fries and home cooking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon hearing In-N-Out Burger Burger is opening in Delano, 17 News assignments editor Mason Rockfellow made a beeline to the Rosedale Highway location. He couldn’t wait to get his hands on some animal style fries, the “not so secret” item covered in sauce, cheese and grilled onions. Another staffer had never […]
