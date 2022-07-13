ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Taking a Dog and Motor Vehicle

By Greg Cotterill
 4 days ago

On Monday July 11th, 2022 at 8:44 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Martin C. Ches, age 66, of Seneca Falls following a trespassing complaint from a residence on...

chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
The Ithaca Voice

IPD searching for two suspects in Commons assault

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is looking for two suspects after an assault took place on the Ithaca Commons on Saturday night. On July 17, at about 1:11AM, IPD stated that officers working an overnight shift arrived at the West End of the Commons, responding to an assault. A victim was found laying on the ground “bleeding heavily” from a head wound. They were transported to a local hospital, but IPD added that the injuries are not “life threatening.”
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after “domestic incident” in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police had a busy Friday, which included the arrest of one Ithaca man on charges relating to a “domestic incident,” according to police. After responding to a residence in the 100 block of Chestnut Street the evening of July 15, Ithaca police stated that Daniel J. Platoni, 25, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. The first charge is a class E felony, the latter two are misdemeanors. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
ITHACA, NY
informnny.com

Liverpool resident arrested on warrant charges

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Liverpool resident is facing multiple charges, according to the New York State Police. Troopers from State Police Auburn arrested 23-year-old Mitchell T. Holmes from Liverpool on Thursday, July 14. Police stated that Holmes was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LIVERPOOL, NY
FL Radio Group

Fire Reported At Naples Hotel

A small kitchen fire was quickly extinguished last night at the Naples Hotel. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say the call came in just before 8p.m. Deputies along with New York State Police, Naples, Bristol and the Atlanta North Lohcoton Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire was in the bar area that was under renovations.
informnny.com

19-year-old from Syracuse accused of stealing vehicle

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old from Syracuse is facing charges regarding a vehicle that was stolen from Chittenango. According to New York State Police, troopers out of Auburn observed a vehicle on July 13 that had been reported stolen out of the village of Chittenango. A traffic stop was then conducted on York Street in the city of Auburn.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Multiple injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash on Route 370 in Lysander

Update at 10:30 p.m.: State police say five people — four in the Jeep and one from the SUV — were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Lysander, N.Y. — At least four people — including two young children — were taken to Syracuse hospitals Sunday evening after two vehicles crashed on Cold Springs Road, authorities and witnesses said.
LYSANDER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New contraband scanner at Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Livingston County just got a new tool to increase safety at the jail. This full-body scanner can detect weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband. Sheriff Tom Dougherty says dangerous contraband is always a concern in jails. This equipment, he says, will increase safety and security...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for gas station robbery, threatening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man with a history of arrests has been indicted in connection to a robbery at a local gas station last month, according to court documents. Timothy Lewis, 32, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 30 in connection to the robbery. Lewis allegedly entered the 7-11 store […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Dog Bite Leads to Penn Yan Woman Being Ticketed

A 49-year-old Penn Yan woman was arrested Thursday by Penn Yan Police on a criminal summons out of Penn Yan Village Court. Laurie Taylor is charged with having a dog at large following a complaint of a dog bite in the village. Taylor was issued the summons and is scheduled...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Woman Arrested on Arcadia Warrant

A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant out of Arcadia Town Court. 24-year-old Amber Sarquist failed to appear on two separate court dates to answer charges of aggravated unlicensed operation stemming from a traffic stop in April of 2020. Sarquist...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Accused of Accidentally Shooting Another Person

A 24-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say he unintentionally shot another person with a firearm earlier this month. Ryan Miles is accused of recklessly causing the firearm to go off when the victim was struck back on July 3rd. The victim was flown to Strong and at last word was listed in stable condition.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Alpine Man Arrested as Parole Absconder

An Alpine man has been arrested as a parole absconder in Schuyler County. 39-year-old Christopher Yaw was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine when he was arrested on a parole warrant. Yaw is being held at...
ALPINE, NY
