Franklin Historic Zoning Commission hears requests for Factory at Franklin changes

Open houses at Boiling Spring Academy started back up a few months ago and there’s another one coming up this Sunday. The open houses for this historic one room schoolhouse are held for the public every third Sunday of the month from 2-4 p.m., from May through October. Locals are welcome to bike to the school house and there is also parking in the lot off of Moores Lane. There will be volunteers on site to answer questions and share about the building’s history.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO