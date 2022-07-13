ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Historic Zoning Commission hears requests for Factory at Franklin changes

By Sara Kirkham
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Historic Zoning Commission listened to presentations regarding requests for recommendations surrounding changes to The Factory at Franklin this past Monday. Commercial real estate development group Holladay Properties, Landscape Architectural and Development Planning firm Gamble Design Collaborative, engineering consultant Kimley-Horn and Centric Architecture are collaborating to redesign and grow The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Second Request#The Factory#Signage#Urban Construction#Holladay Properties#Kimley Horn#The Board Of Mayor#Centric Architecture
