Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. announced the company’s recent submission of an FDA 510(k) application for the Waypoint GPS™ – a smart bone awl for use during pedicle screw pilot hole drilling. The system is designed to provide the surgeon visual feedback that indicates a change in color at the tip of the probe and may indicate contact of the tip with soft tissues and possible vertebral cortex perforation. The Waypoint GPS™ is indicated for use in both open and percutaneous (MIS) surgical approaches to the spine.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO