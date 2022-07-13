Lowe addresses residency issues in letter to City Council

It is no secret that Grand Haven Councilmember Karen Lowe and Mayor Catherine McNally haven’t been getting along lately. The two women have disagreed on a number of items, most recently coming to blows over the topic of recreational marijuana and whether or not Lowe can be considered a resident of the city.

Lowe, who owns property in both the city and in Grand Haven Township, was accused by McNally last month of not keeping her residency in the city and possibly violating federal election law.