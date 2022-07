POTTSTOWN — Join First Presbyterian Church of Pottstown, 750 N. Evans St., on Sunday, July 17, for worship at 9:30 am. Worship will be led by our Workcamp Participants. POTTSTOWN — St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., invites you to join us for in-person worship on Sunday, July 17, at 9 a.m. Our service is also broadcast live at 9:00 a.m. from our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsuccpottstown. During the month of July, we will be collecting canned dog and cat food for the Pottstown Cluster. Donations may be brought to the church on Sunday or Wednesday mornings.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO