Emporia State University’s new athletics director will officially be introduced to the community Monday. ESU has a news conference at 2 pm for David Spafford, who was announced as the new athletics director in late June. Spafford has spent the last six years as the AD at Regis University in Denver, but has previous experience at Kansas State, Wichita State, Missouri-Kansas City, Oklahoma State and New Mexico. He follows Kent Weiser, who led Emporia State athletics for 23 years before retiring effective July 1.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO