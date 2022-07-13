Guide: Get ready for delicious savings with these National Ice Cream Day deals

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day (July 17 in 2022).

If you’re ready to celebrate this month - we’ve got you covered with some delicious deals. Check them all below:

16 Handles: Download the 16 Handles app and start earning points toward free soft serve. You can also earn special promo codes and bonus rewards on special days!

Baskin-Robbins: To celebrate this special holiday, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more from Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, July 23.

Breyers : Join the email list for Breyers ice cream and receive coupons and special offers.

Burger King : Sign up for their Rewards Club app to get a free vanilla soft serve with any purchase of at least $1.

Carvel: Carvel just launched the Brookie, a limited-time flavor mashup that combines the tastes of two favorite comfort foods, brownies and chocolate chip cookie dough! The Brookie launched just in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Anyone who visits a Carvel shop on July 17 can take advantage of a buy one get one small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve (or any other Carvel soft serve flavor).

Cold Stone Creamery: The ice cream shop is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a delicious offer. Buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 bonus eCard when you purchase from the website.

Dairy Queen: Download the DQ app to get an exclusive deal on July 17.

Friendly’s: When you sign up for Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club, you’ll get first dibs on perks in your area and a ton of tasty benefits. Or head to your local Friendly's on July 18 for a free Fribble as it celebrates its 86th birthday.

Museum of Ice Cream: The Museum of Ice Cream is giving away 1,000 free tickets to the sweet New York City spot. Visit the museum’s Instagram account to find out how to enter.

Whole Foods: Now through July 19, ice cream and frozen novelties are 25% off. Prime members save an additional 10%. This year, Whole Foods is also teaming up with Camila Alves McConaughey for a delicious National Ice Cream Day celebration. Inspired by her Latin roots, Camila developed a taco-inspired ice cream creation exclusively for Whole Foods.