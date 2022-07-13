ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 343 accidents, 358 traffic-related deaths this year. Here are some safe driving tips from the state.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

There is a rise in traffic deaths already this year, officials say. The state is already reporting hundreds of crashes from the start of this year to now, and even more fatalities.

So far this year, that there have been 343 accidents and 358 deaths -- as of Tuesday.

When looking at the year-to-date comparison from the past two years, fatalities have gone up from 2020, which were at 274, then 305 in 2021, and this year now at 358.

The state has issued some safe driving tips that include driving sober, wearing a seatbelt, not driving aggressively, keeping your eyes on the road and taking a defensive driving course.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

