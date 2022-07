Buzz and I felt all the good vibes sent from Chelsea last weekend while we were in Monroe at the Ann Arbor Kennel Club dog shows. As a reminder, I chose to show here rather than at the Rally National Championships, so I could attend the big supported entry shows called the Backyard Classic that were just for Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers at the shows at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO