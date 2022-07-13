Parents respond to Richmond officer’s felonies after double-fatal car crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officer Richard C. Johnson is facing two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and two misdemeanors after a crash killed two teenagers in Richmond. According to a grand jury indictment, he is charged with reckless driving and failing to yield right of way.

Johnson crashed into 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin’s car on the night of April 7, ejecting Ruffin and his girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19, who was in the passenger seat.

“I feel like something is being accomplished,” said Tracey’s mother, Tiara Williams-Hill, after Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced the charges.

For the full story, read our coverage from Tuesday night’s report .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.