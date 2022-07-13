ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Parents respond to Richmond officer’s felonies after double-fatal car crash

By Allie Barefoot
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officer Richard C. Johnson is facing two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and two misdemeanors after a crash killed two teenagers in Richmond. According to a grand jury indictment, he is charged with reckless driving and failing to yield right of way.

Johnson crashed into 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin’s car on the night of April 7, ejecting Ruffin and his girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19, who was in the passenger seat.

Parents of 19-year-old killed in double-fatal police-involved crash respond to officer charges

“I feel like something is being accomplished,” said Tracey’s mother, Tiara Williams-Hill, after Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced the charges.

