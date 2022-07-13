ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Podcast: Will the Dolphins’ recent success over the Patriots continue in 2022?

By Daniel Oyefusi
 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) runs against the defense from New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Santiago Photo / Miami Herald) David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins swept the Patriots for the first time since 2000 but are looking to leapfrog their division rival in 2022 after making big moves in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are trying to build off a postseason appearance led in part by then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones but have questions on offense and how they stack up with the AFC’s elite.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and Phil Perry, Patriots reporter for NBC Sports Boston, discuss both teams’ offseason and who will finish with a better record in 2022.

Heat adds Oakland University rookie, nears training camp roster limit

The Heat hasn’t added any new players with NBA resumes so far this offseason, but Miami already is closing in on the maximum number of players permitted under contract. Oakland University rookie forward Jamal Cain on Friday became Miami’s 18th signed player, leaving Miami two below the maximum 20 players that teams are permitted to have under contract (beyond summer league) during the offseason and training camp.
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

