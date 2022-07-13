Podcast: Will the Dolphins’ recent success over the Patriots continue in 2022?

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) runs against the defense from New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Santiago Photo / Miami Herald) David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins swept the Patriots for the first time since 2000 but are looking to leapfrog their division rival in 2022 after making big moves in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are trying to build off a postseason appearance led in part by then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones but have questions on offense and how they stack up with the AFC’s elite.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and Phil Perry, Patriots reporter for NBC Sports Boston, discuss both teams’ offseason and who will finish with a better record in 2022.