ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Today's Wordle Is Not Very Tough

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers shouldn't have an issue with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Trap

Wordle players are struggling with a surprisingly difficult puzzle. "Wordle 390 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, which means that some players are having issues with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Updated Steam Feature Makings It Easier to Find New Games

Steam has a feature that's around eight years old now called the "Steam Discovery Queue," and even if you don't know it by name, you've most likely used it at least once or twice when looking for something new to play. It's a feature which has led to "a combined total of 18 billion game store pages," Valve said in its latest discussion about the Steam Discovery Queue, and this week, it's been updated to make the process of finding a new game even easier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers Creators Already Know What the Next Sonic the Hedgehog Game Will Be

Sonic Team's next game is Sonic Frontiers, the "open-zone" title which people are skeptical about to say the least, but beyond that one, there's naturally another Sonic game on the way. We wouldn't expect much less from Sonic Team, but in a recent interview, Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka said that the developers already know what this next game will look like. Plenty of hints about Sonic Frontiers itself were also shared during the talks, but we'll of course have to wait until the game comes out to learn about all the pressing spoilers people are looking for.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #392: Saturday, July 16

I'm here to offer you all the hints and tips you need to solve today's Wordle. Need more? No problem. Keep scrolling and you'll find the answer to July 16 (392)'s Wordle just a little way down the page. Ah, that's better. This is why I keep coming back—that little...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Wordle Is Not Very Tough#Nymph
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy