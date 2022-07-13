Soorty’s Second SpaceD Open House Highlights Power of Collaboration

Courtesy

Last fall, Soorty launched its New York showroom SpaceD with a week-long event. Now, on July 18 and 19, the creative hub will once again open its doors for the denim community to come explore its partnerships, with a focus on sustainable development.

One of the highlights during the two-day event will be TENCEL™ fabrics created at Soorty’s Nasda Innovation Lab. Soorty will also showcase the results of some of its other supply chain collaborations.

Carved in Blue chatted with Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager – Amsterdam at Soorty, about the plans for the upcoming event, including what visitors can see and experience at the showroom.

Carved in Blue.

