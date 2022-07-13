Boris Johnson news latest - live: Penny Mordaunt surges into second place as Sunak leads race

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi have been eliminated from the Tory leadership contest, as Rishi Sunak topped the poll with 88 votes.

Penny Mordaunt came second on 67 votes and Liz Truss third with 50 backers in the first round of voting by Tory MPs, 1922 chairman Graham Brady announced.

Mr Hunt, with 18, and Mr Zahawi, with 25, both failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage.

Kemi Badenoch won 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat 37 and Suella Braverman 32.

Earlier, the Conservative Party ’s vice-chairman Sir Mike Penning resigned from his position to campaign publicly for Ms Mordaunt.

A YouGov poll showed Ms Mordaunt the clear favourite for leader and next prime minister among Conservative members - the second survey in 24 hours to show her in the lead.

Meanwhile, prime minister Boris Johnson has said he is “proud” of his leadership, while he is facing calls to leave Downing Street sooner than his expected departure date of 6 September.

During what is thought to be his penultimate Prime Minister’s Questions ( PMQs ) today, he said he will leave No 10 with his “head held high” after he was forced to quit last week.