Penny Mordaunt asked if she is 'just Theresa May with bigger hair' in excruciating exchange

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
Penny Mordaunt has been taking press questions after announcing her bid to run for leader of the Conservatives – and not all of them have been easy to answer.

The Minister of State for Trade Policy faced up to Sky News journalist Beth Rigby on Wednesday, who quoted one commentator who asked if she was just “Theresa May with bigger hair”.

“The public have no idea who you are,” said Rigby, beginning the uncomfortable exchange.

“Neither do lots of us here, either. One diarist described you as ‘Theresa May with bigger hair.’”

She added: “Are you? And if you win this election, will you - like May - call another general election to get your mandate rather than ride off the coattails of Boris Johnson?”

Mordaunt replied by saying: “I was a candidate at the last general election. I stood on the same platform as these good people in front of me. I think what the public want us to do is deliver on that now.”

The Plymouth MP is tipped as one of the favourites in the contest to replaceJohnson in No 10.

She began her campaign this week and claimed that she has what it takes to break the SNP’s “yellow wall” and help the Tories take power in Scotland during a visit.

Ever since Johnson stepped out onto Downing Street last week and announced his resignation, there has been much speculation about who could replace him.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch have all thrown their hat in the ring, while Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps and Rehman Cristi pulled out earlier this week.

