ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Bigger and brighter supermoon to delight stargazers across the UK

By Lucas Cumiskey, John Besley
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNxQf_0gdy27DN00

Stargazers across the UK are set to catch a glimpse of a bigger and brighter supermoon on Wednesday night.

July’s full moon is known as the Buck Moon because male deer shed and regrow their antlers around this time of year.

The name came from a Native American system which uses the different months’ full moons as a calendar to keep track of the seasons, said Anna Ross, a planetarium astronomer at Royal Museums Greenwich, in south-east London.

She said: “The best time to view this supermoon will be any time during the night of the 13th July, when the moon will rise in the east just after sunset, and set in the west a little before sunrise.

“There is no particular location you need to be to observe this event as this is a bright full moon. As long as the night is clear of clouds it will be easy to spot whether you are in a light-polluted city or a dark area of countryside.”

She said a supermoon is the result of a full moon occurring when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

This can happen because the moon orbits the Earth on an elliptical path, rather than a circular one, she said.

Ms Ross added the Buck Moon will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year as it represents the moon arriving at its closest point to the Earth for 2022.

She said: “As a supermoon means that the moon is a little closer to us, it will appear slightly bigger in the sky.

“The apparent difference between the size of the full moon at its closest and farthest points is only around 14% and, although if you were on the moon its brightness wouldn’t change, being that bit closer, it also overall appears to be around 30% brighter to us here on Earth.

“The average distance of the moon from the Earth is 384,400km, but the Moon will reach its closest point this lunar month on the 13th July at 09:08, when it will be 357,264 km away.

“The exact moment of the full moon closest to this point is also on the 13th July, but at 19:37.

“This supermoon can be referred to as a Super Buck Moon.”

The moon is a beautiful object - it is a fantastic thing, go out and look at it and enjoy the view

Dr Robert Massey

She says there is no formal limit to how close the full moon needs to be to the Earth to count as a supermoon.

The Royal Astronomical Society’s deputy executive director Dr Robert Massey “there is a lot of these” supermoons, but added: “The moon is a beautiful object – it is a fantastic thing, go out and look at it and enjoy the view.”

On Wednesday, the moonrise time from London is 9.48pm, it is 10.35pm in Edinburgh and 9.24pm in Plymouth, he said.

He added: “So that’s when you should start looking but to see it then of course you need a perfect horizon, so you need to be looking out over a very flat landscape or the sea.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Massey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Earth#Royal Museums Greenwich#Supermoon#Uk#Stargazers#Native American
Daily Mail

Incredible pictures show heavily protected 50-year-old elephant with giant tusks each weighing 100lb covering itself with dust to cool off in the sun in Kenya

An enormous 50-year-old elephant was pictured enjoying its twilight years as he peacefully roamed around the African wilderness, while a Maasai Warrior was also seen keeping the gentle giant under continuous supervision to deter poachers from his 100lbs tusks. The ageing elephant was photographed dusting himself off to cool down...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

181K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy