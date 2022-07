ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. — Two people were injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Michael Emery, 64, Spring Hill, Kansas was southbound on 5th Street. A Toyota passenger car driven by Ayiana Blacksmith-Juarez, 19, Topeka, was northbound on 5th Street and after stopping at the northbound stop sign proceeded into the intersection to turn west onto Park Street. The vehicles collided.

ATCHISON, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO