Happy heavenly birthday to my favorite Cardinals fan

The trade deadline became a bit more suspenseful this past weekend when the Athletic reported that Washington outfielder Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to stay with the Nationals. Suddenly, social media was ablaze with talk of Soto possibly being traded, and what kind of incredible offer it might take to acquire him. A deal involving the 23-year-old superstar would be seismic because of his talent, his youth and the fact that he’s not due to be a free agent until after the 2024 season. Any team considering acquiring Soto would have to weigh how likely he’d be to stay there, but even 2 1/2 years of him could be worth quite a bit. It’s moments like these that online trade simulators were meant for, and baseballtradevalues.com was probably getting a lot of hits Saturday. That site tries to put a figure on a player’s value, while accounting for his contract status. For example, Soto’s trade value (his projected on-field worth minus his salary) is listed on the site as $193.7 million, trailing only Wander Franco ($286 million), Ronald Acuña Jr. ($221.2 million) and José Ramírez ($209 million) in all of baseball.

