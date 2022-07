TOPEKA — Communities across Kansas are at an increased risk for West Nile virus infections, the state health department announced Friday. West Nile virus is the most common cause of mosquito-borne illnesses in the country and spreads from the bug’s bite rather than person-to-person contact. Those in the north-central, south-central, northeast and southeast parts of the state are at high risk, while northwest and southwest Kansas are at moderate risk for infection.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO