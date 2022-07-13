Warner Robins Little Theatre production of ‘Broadway Comes to WRLT’ opens Friday

From right: Candy Thomas, Porsha Dinkins and Lachun Brown perform the song “Dream Girls” from the show “Dream Girls.” Special the Telegraph

The past and the present will meet on the Warner Robins Little Theatre stage for three weekends beginning Friday with the musical revue “Broadway Comes to WRLT.”

While it is the first time Warner Robins Little Theatre has had a Broadway revue on its stage, “Broadway Comes to WRLT” may have a familiar ring to many because it is a rehashed version of the popular “Broadway Comes to Northside,” which showcased at the Homer J. Walker Civic Center in 1987 under the direction of the late Ray Horne.

Corey Dinkins, director of “Broadway Comes to WRLT” and a 1989 graduate of Northside High School, said the musical made such an impression on him as a sophomore at Northside High School that he wanted to pay tribute to Horne and the first musical that he was in.

“I just wanted to recreate that feeling of what I had 35 years ago,” Dinkins said. “I hope I can do it justice.”

Dinkins said that with the exception of the show “Lion King” being added specifically for a young actor and a few additional songs that were added, the musical showcases the same songs that were in the original version back in 1987. The choreography, however, is mostly Dinkins’ own work, along with fellow actor Abigail Bussey. Both Dinkins and Bussey perform in the musical as well.

“I did get a couple of things from the Broadway version of it, but a majority of it is pretty much mine, especially the pre-finale,” he said.

As for the audience, Dinkins said he wants them to feel like they have been to a Broadway show when they leave the musical. Some of the shows that are included in the musical are “Chicago,” “Oklahoma,” “Chorus Line,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “ Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rent,” “Les Miserables,” “Hamilton,” “The Sound of Music,” and several others. While Dinkins said he likes all of the shows, he said that “Cats” is his absolute favorite.

Dinkins said his favorite part of directing the show Is watching the cast grow onstage and become “shining diamonds.” Of the 18 cast members, ranging in age from eight to the last 50s, five are 18 and under and the rest are adults. While Dinkins has worked with a couple of the performers, he said for the large majority, it is their first musical.

With 13 shows being represented, Dinkins said there is going to be a very minimal set. Although some props will be used onstage, the lighting will pretty much be the setting as well as the way the show is lit. The real challenge for Dinkins was actually assigning the songs because he and Renee Alday, the producer, had to make sure each song fit the voice of the singer.

“It’s three elements in a musical — it’s the acting, the singing and the dancing,” Dinkins said. “They all go hand in hand in a musical, which makes it a whole lot more difficult than a straight play.”

Dinkins’ younger brother, Lance Dinkins, music director, said having so many songs and trying to figure out the dynamics and parts of all the songs was a big challenge, especially since not everyone was experienced at reading music. However, the fact that everyone was eager to learn was a huge plus. He said the audience can expect to see ”a little bit of everything” in a wide genre of music including R&B, jazz, rock and more. While this is the second time Dinkins has worked with his older brother in a show, the last time he was a cast member.

“This is his dream, and it’s great living his dream with him,” he said.

While it was Corey Dinkins’ first time working with his brother in a musical, it wasn’t the first time the brothers have worked together. He has worked with him on films and he was the choir director at his church. He asked his brother specifically to help because he has such a great ear for music, and he knew this was something he would probably enjoy doing. This is the second production Dinkins has directed at WRLT, but he is no stranger to producing. He is owner is MorningStar Productions, whose services includes photography, videography, independent film making and disc jockey services.

While Alday said she would give the show a PG rating, she said it is primarily subject to the parents, but she would recommend 13 and up.

Shows dates at 7:30 p.m. on July 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and at 2:30 p.m. on July 17 and 24. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved at wrlittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 478-929-4579.