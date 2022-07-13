ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Piano students perform at recital

By Staff report
republic-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAOLA – Piano instructor Leore Phelps presented her students in a recital Sunday, June...

www.republic-online.com

republic-online.com

Community mourns loss of Paola firefighter Mark Dozier

PAOLA – The Paola community is mourning the loss of active firefighter Mark Dozier, who passed away Thursday, July 14, after a brief cancer battle. The Paola Fire Department announced the news Thursday on its Facebook page. “Mark joined the department in 1998, proudly serving his community for 24...
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Joshua Phillip Wollard

Joshua Phillip Wollard, born March 7, 1994, passed away on July 4th, 2022. Although taken away too early, he lived his life with grace and touched the lives of many family and friends. Joshua was a graduate of Prairie View High School, class of 2012. Upon graduation he served in the United States Navy, on the USS Iwo Jima, and was honorably discharged in 2017 with the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class and received several commendations. After his Navy service, he worked as a Millwright and was a member of the Millwrights Local Union 1529.
PARKER, KS
republic-online.com

County votes to make budget revenue neutral

Miami County commissioners have slashed the county’s property tax mill levy by nearly six mills so the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget can be revenue neutral. Revenue neutral status means the county will be working with the same amount of property tax dollars that it had in FY 2022.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

