Piano students perform at recital

Joshua Phillip Wollard, born March 7, 1994, passed away on July 4th, 2022. Although taken away too early, he lived his life with grace and touched the lives of many family and friends. Joshua was a graduate of Prairie View High School, class of 2012. Upon graduation he served in the United States Navy, on the USS Iwo Jima, and was honorably discharged in 2017 with the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class and received several commendations. After his Navy service, he worked as a Millwright and was a member of the Millwrights Local Union 1529.

PARKER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO