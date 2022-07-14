ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day 2022: The biggest and latest deals you can still get on Amazon

By Fox Van Allen
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is on. Amazon Prime members can save...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
CBS News

Amazon sues 10,000 Facebook group administrators over fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday said it is suing the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups that incentivize people to write fraudulent reviews about products sold on its stores in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. The lawsuits are aimed at identifying "bad actors" and removing the fake...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Couple buys shed to live in – the sells it for a profit

Nick and Meghan Lucido were in debt and sold everything. Then, they decided to invest in a shed from Home Depot as their temporary home – and it proved to be fruitful. The couple from Georgia sold the shed for a profit after renovating it and living in it for just about a year.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Amazon Prime Day#Apple Pencil#Apple Sales#Cbs Essentials#The Macbook Air#Retina#Gb
CBS News

Once-hot NFTs suddenly are not

Nonfungible tokens were all the rage last year as artists, athletes, celebrities and big retailers used the emerging technology to hawk digital versions of their wares. But recent data suggests the buzz around NFTs is starting to fade. NFT sales fell 47% globally during the first three months of 2022...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Animation Studio Animal Logic

Netflix has acquired the Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic, the companies said Tuesday. Based in Sydney and with a satellite office in Vancouver, Canada, Animal Logic has been involved in The Lego Movie franchise, Happy Feet, and other productions, including the upcoming The Magician’s Elephant. The companies say that the deal will boost Netflix’s ambitions in animation.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Loses 970K Subscribers, But Forecasts 1M Gain In Next QuarterMo'Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special After Streamer Settles Discrimination, Retaliation LawsuitNetflix Greenlights Japanese Thriller Series 'Burn the House Down' (Exclusive) “Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix vp of studio operations, in a statement. “Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix To Launch Advertising Tier In “Early Part” Of 2023

Click here to read the full article. Netflix said it’s targeting an early 2023 launch for a cheaper advertising tier as it seeks to stem subscriber losses and hopefully turn them back up. It will roll the plan out in a handful of markets first but didn’t say which ones. “Our lower priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free. Our global ARM has grown at a 5% compound annual rate from 2013 to 2021, so it makes sense now to give consumers a choice for a lower priced option with advertisements, if they desire it,” the...
NFL
CBS News

CBS News

509K+
Followers
60K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy