ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Lucrative Netflix Deal: What Happens To The Sussexes' $25-Million Contract?

Business Times
Business Times
 4 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be having an issue with their Netflix deal after a royal expert claimed they had given content away for free after holding an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. So, what will happen to their lucrative contract?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsFRV_0gdxzsBA00
Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

For context, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a money-spinning deal reportedly worth $25 million with Netflix in 2020 to host and produce content.

However, after their Oprah Winfrey interview, it looks like they have no bombshell revelations to feature anymore.

Angela Mollard said on the Australian morning show "Sunrise," via Express, that the couple seemed to "give away" content for free during their controversial 2021 interview.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters. Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Lucrative Netflix#Sussexes#Australian#Express
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth Said ‘Thank Goodness’ Meghan Markle Wasn’t at Prince Philip’s Funeral: Book

There was one person Queen Elizabeth was reportedly glad not to see at her husband’s funeral service in April last year: Meghan Markle. On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the queen remarked to her most trusted aides, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming”—the sentiment expressed “in a clear voice,” according to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which will be published on July 21. In the book, extracts of which are being published by the Times of London, Bower writes that Meghan had cited being seven months pregnant (with daughter Lilibet) as the reason for not traveling. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the Times about the queen’s alleged words. The queen sat alone at the service. Bower says Harry “wanted to return to California as fast as possible,” knowing he had talked about his family in harsh terms in the then-about-to-be-released Apple TV show, The Me You Can’t See. Relations with his family were already strained because of what Harry and Meghan had said about them during his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy

It's often said that whenever Kate Middleton wears off the rack, it sells out basically instantly. But will this hold true for a $5k ballgown? I guess only time will tell. The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning Jenny Packham ballgown from hers and Prince William's recent Caribbean tour stop in Jamaica is finally available to buy online—royalty clearly has access to pre-season picks, but the rest of us mortals have to content ourselves with the new season when it actually becomes available to the public.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Business Times

Business Times

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy