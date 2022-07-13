ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

More Than Ten Tons of Illegal Narcotics Taken Off Nashville’s Streets Safely Destroyed

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

From Metro Police

The Nashville Police Department’s Evidence Storage Division this week facilitated the destruction of more than ten tons (21,740 pounds) of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

These drugs came from seizures spanning a 15-year period from 2007-2022. The drugs were transported to an out-of-state environmentally engineered facility designed for this purpose.

“Years of outstanding investigative work led to the removal of these dangerous drugs, especially fentanyl, from our streets”, said Chief John Drake. “I am grateful to our federal and area law enforcement partners who routinely assist with these often complex and dangerous investigations.”

Police Department officers and a representative from the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office were present during the destruction process.

More Than Ten Tons of Illegal Narcotics Taken Off Nashville's Streets Safely Destroyed

