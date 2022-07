ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO