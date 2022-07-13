ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Indianola Baseball Travels to Urbandale for Substate Final Tonight

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola baseball team travels to Urbandale tonight to compete in the substate final game, after taking down Ankeny 8-5 on Monday. The Indians have used stellar pitching performances at the end of the season to...

Indianola Softball Begins State Tournament Run Monday

The Indianola softball team returns to the state tournament in Fort Dodge after a two-year hiatus, qualifying in class 4A. The Indians will match up with Little Hawkeye Conference opponent Dallas Center-Grimes, who beat Indianola all three times in conference play this season. The Indians however go in with high spirits, and know that just because they qualified the work isn’t over. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports her team has some experience at Fort Dodge, and the leaders will need to pass that down to the younger players.
INDIANOLA, IA
Class 4A state softball field loaded with central Iowa squads

Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge will have a definite central Iowa theme. Six of the eight teams in the 4A field are located within 35 miles of downtown Des Moines, including the top three teams from both the Little Hawkeye and Raccoon River conferences.
DES MOINES, IA
Norwalk, Carlisle set for state softball showdown

The Norwalk and Carlisle softball teams met for a regular season game on July 5, but were rained out after two scoreless innings. The neighboring rivals will try again Monday in Fort Dodge with much more at stake. The fourth-ranked Warriors and fifth-ranked Wildcats will face off in Monday’s quarterfinal...
CARLISLE, IA
Busy State Week Ahead for High School Teams

A busy week remains now that the Iowa High School Baseball and Softball state tournaments overlap, and the airwaves of KNIA/KRLS Radio will be full of action starting Monday. The Pella baseball team opens the Class 3A tournament in the first quarterfinals game against #1 Assumption at the University of Iowa. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. Monday on 92.1 KRLS.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Softball to Try and Topple Dallas Center-Grimes

The Indianola softball team has a large barrier looming in front of them at the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge, a team they have failed to overcome in three tries this season, Little Hawkeye Conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians fell to the Mustangs 7-3 in their first matchup in early June, then had a late lead in each of the two games they dropped against DCG in a doubleheader over two weeks later, falling 6-5 and 8-6. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports just because they know the team well, won’t change their approach.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Christian Softball Graduates Four Seniors

The Pella Christian softball team said farewell to four seniors when their season ended against Van Meter on July 8th, but not before they left their mark on the school. Seniors Natalie Harrill, Alexa Dunsbergen, and Trinity Vos began their high school softball careers for the Eagles as eighth graders and were joined by Sydney Nunnikhoven as freshman. In their time at Pella Christian, the four players combined to record 315 hits, 191 RBIs, and 133 runs. As juniors the four were key contributors to the Eagles first State Tournament softball team since 1990. Eagles Head Coach Karen Harrill said the impact these seniors had on the Pella Christian softball program is hard to measure.
PELLA, IA
Finarty Was Knoxville Statistical Leader In Softball

The Knoxville Softball Squad was led again at the plate this season by Ashlyn Finarty. She led the Panthers in hits with 47, home runs with eight, RBI with 34, with an average of 566 against only eight strikeouts. Charlie Willis and Brittany Bacorn had the most stolen bases with six each, Finarty was also one of the leaders in the circle with a 7-2 record this season while Ciara Heffron had the most strikeouts with 62 and the lowest ERA at 1.52. Knoxville finished 17-9 on the season.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville Little League Advances to State Tournament

The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Gets Some Help From A Neighbor In State Game Prep

There will be eight days between the regional final game and the first round State Tournament contest for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad. The Sabers will have their longest layoff of the season and this past week, Coach Zack Dunkin was looking for a change of pace in practice. Members of the Knoxville Softball Squad came to the rescue on Friday as the Panthers practiced with the Sabers. Now Knoxville’s season had ended the previous weekend and Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Knoxville did not have to do this, but due to friendships from playing on travel teams, and family members it was an easy decision and Dunkin was thankful for the Panthers help.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Marion County Fair Race Night Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Twin Cedars Pitching Has Been Superb All Season

The two pitchers for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad have been a huge key to the Sabers success not just this season but the last three seasons in their climb to the State Tournament. Grace Bailey has got most of the starts for the last couple of seasons as she has a combined record of 38-11 with just 32 walks and 191 strikeouts. Her pitching mate in the circle, Ali Mockenhaupt is just as effective sporting a 14-3 record in the last two years with 13 walks and 98 strikeouts. Both Bailey and Mockenhaupt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports now that they are at the State Tournament much of the pressure of getting there is off and it is time to have some fun.
CEDAR, IA
Area Softball Players Earn All-Star Game Selections

Three area softball players have been selected to the 2022 High School All-Star Games at Waukee High School Saturday July 23rd. Jaydn Streigle of Knoxville will play on the Red Team. Streigle compiled a 5-3 record this season and struck out 47 batters with an ERA of 1.95. Natalie Harrill...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Softball Qualifiers

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Kiley Kindelspire and Izzie Benge of the Indianola softball team after qualifying to the state tournament Tuesday evening in a 12-2 win over Glenwood. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
INDIANOLA, IA
Family Atmosphere Big Proponent of Success for Pella Christian Softball

The age old cliche of a sports team being like a family was more than just a saying for the Pella Christian softball squad this season. Senior shortstop Natalie Harrill just wrapped up her final season playing for Head Coach and mom Karen Harrill. Additionally, the Eagles featured the Agre family with junior Emri and eighth grader Amaia playing left and center field and their dad Ryan serving as an assistant coach. The family connection didn’t just apply to those related by blood however. Amaia said that competing at the varsity level as an eighth grader was made easier by how welcoming the team was this season.
PELLA, IA
Central College Announces 2022 Top Scholarship Awardees

Central College is proud to announce this year’s recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have...
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Enjoying The Extra Time Together At State

As the Twin Cedars Softball Squad gets ready for its first State Tournament game since 1978, many of the players on the squad have played with each other since their days in Little League. The Sabers clinched their spot at the class 1A State Tournament on Monday defeating Sigourney 7-6 on a walk-off double by Ali Mockenhaupt. Senior player Chloe Durian, who hit a two run homer in that game, tells KNIA/KRLS Sports every player was able to contribute in their own way to this season.
CEDAR, IA
Pella Majors Little League Team Qualifies for State

The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. The program won four games in Leighton Thursday to advance to the Quad Cities July 23-28. Those who want to support the team can do so here.
PELLA, IA
Depth, chemistry and solid stats highlight Norwalk Softball’s run to State

When reviewing Norwalk’s season-long run to the State Softball Tournament, individual statistics might not jump off the page compared to some teams in the field. To really appreciate this group of Warriors, one must look beyond the numbers and examine what’s happening between the lines on a day-to-day basis. Elements such as team chemistry, mental toughness and drive have all helped carry Norwalk to its 29-7 record and number four ranking in Class 4A.
NORWALK, IA

